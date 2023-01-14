Assad welcomes Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus

14 Jan. 16:55

According to Syrian media, today, in Damascus, talks were held between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The Iranian minister arrived in Syria from Lebanon.

Arriving in Damascus, Abdollahian said that he would discuss with Assad bilateral cooperation between Iran and Syria, as well as regional and international issues. "The purpose of the visit is to coordinate positions on issues of mutual interest," he explained.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also welcomed the establishment of relations between Syria and Turkey. "We believe that the Astana process will be strengthened by the Syrian-Turkish normalization, which will open the way for solving existing problems," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.