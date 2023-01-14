Leyla Abdullayeva presents credentials to Emmanuel Macron

14 Jan. 17:05

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, who previously worked as an official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, met today with French President Emmanuel Macron to present her credentials.

Macron, receiving Leyla Abdullayeva, congratulated her on the appointment as ambassador and wished her success in representing Azerbaijan's interests in France.

At the same time, Macron, known for scandalous anti-Azerbaijani statements, said that France is friendly to Azerbaijan, adding that Paris is interested in stabilizing of the situation in the South Caucasus.