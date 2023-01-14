Western sanctions against Russia do not work, Ibrahim Kalin says

14 Jan. 17:35

Western sanctions against the Russian economy have shown their inefficiency, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said today.

"They didn't change Russia's actions, nor did they give the Ukrainians a chance to win. So what do we do? Let this to proceede for another year, two, or three?" - TASS quotes him as saying.

"The sanctions appeared to be ineffective due to both the nature of the Russian economy, its management, and the ability of the people to resist them," Ibrahim Kalyn noted, concluding that the West failed to influence Russia through sanctions.