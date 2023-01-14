Türkiye praises Russia for Syrian settlement

14 Jan. 18:35

The role of Russia at the current stage of the Syrian settlement is of fundamental importance, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalyn said today at a press conference.

"Russia has played an important role in bringing the settlement process in Syria to its current level. Russia will remain a part of this process. We will continue to seek the support of the Russian side in order to go this distance," TASS quotes him as saying.

Ibrahim Kalin drew attention to the fact that Türkiye is discussing with Syria such issues as refugees, political settlement and the fight against terrorists in the presence of Russia.