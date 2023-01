14 Jan. 18:55

Today, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said that the ministry has deployed over 6,000 officers on the Iranian and Turkish borders of the country.

"We have deployed more than 6,000 troops in Iraqi Kurdistan on the border with Iran and Turkey," he explained in an interview with Iraqi media.

"Iraq's borders are a 'red line' and we will stop at nothing to ensure its security," al-Shammari stressed.