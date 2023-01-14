Last resident of ancient mountain village dies in Georgia

14 Jan. 19:10

Today, in Georgia, the ancient mountain village of Zeistocho in the Khevsureti region became completely deserted. Its last resident, Mikhail Arabeli, died in Tbilisi at the age of 82.

Mikhail Arabeli was known in Georgia as Papa Miha – for more than 20 years he lived alone in Zeistocho in a picturesque mountain gorge, refusing to leave his native mountains.

According to Sputnik-Georgia, a month ago he was hospitalized in Tbilisi due to cancer.

Four years ago, Mikhail Arabeli became the godson of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. The Patriarchate decided to hold the burial service in the Sioni Cathedral of the Dormition. Papa Miha will be buried in his native village.