Ambassador Ilgar Mukhtarov invites Pope to Azerbaijan

14 Jan. 19:40

Today, new Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Vatican Ilgar Mukhtarov presented his credentials to Pope Francis. He conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the head of the Roman Catholic Church, and invited him to visit Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the parties emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican are based on mutual respect, and the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in the Vatican became an indicator of the value of these relations.

Pope Francis asked Ilgar Mukhtarov to return greetings to Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva, praising the way he was welcomed during his visit to Azerbaijan in 2016.