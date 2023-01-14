UN Court organizes public hearings on Azerbaijan's claim against Armenia

14 Jan. 19:55

According to the International Court of Justice, on January 31, public hearings will be organized on the suit of Azerbaijan against Armenia within the framework of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"The UN International Court of Justice will consider the appeal of the Azerbaijani side in order to take urgent measures within the framework of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in response to the deliberate violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis by Armenia. Hearings will be held at the Peace Palace in The Hague," the ICJ United Nations reported.