Georgia to set cap prices for medicines

14 Jan. 20:15

According to the head of Ministry of Health of Georgia, Zurab Azarashvili, starting from tomorrow, cap prices for medicines will be introduced in the country. For each drug, two price limits are set—wholesale and retail.

Thus, from Sunday, January 15, every importer, distributor or pharmaceutical company will be required to limit drug prices to the levels set by the Ministry of Health.

Pharmacists may submit a request for a revision of the cap price if there is a reasoned justification. Such requests will be considered by a special council under the Ministry of Health.