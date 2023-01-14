Yerevan bans Karabakh Armenians to buy food for money

14 Jan. 20:35

According to the puppet leadership of the Karabakh separatists, from January 20, in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan, food products will no longer be sold for money—they can only be obtained with coupons.

Ration coupons will be issued by the puppets of Yerevan to the population of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan from January 17 for rice, buckwheat, pasta, sugar, and sunflower oil.

This measure is aimed at further creating the appearance that the Karabakh Armenians are experiencing a "humanitarian catastrophe" in connection with the closure of the Lachin road for illegal cargo by Russian peacekeepers. Recall that the operational regime of the Lachin road was normalized (it is open for humanitarian cargo only) after the start of a protest action by Azerbaijani eco-activists against the plundering of Azerbaijan's minerals by runaway billionaire Ruben Vardanyan.