Uzbekistan, EU discuss relations

14 Jan. 21:05

Yesterday, the negotiations were held in Tashkent between the acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and head of the EU delegation to the Republic Charlotte Adrian, dedicated to the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Saidov and Adrian reviewed the implementation of the previously reached agreements between Uzbekistan and the European Union, discussed the organizational issues of the upcoming summits in the formats "Uzbekistan-EU" and "Central Asia-EU".

During the negotiations, the parties announced their intention to strengthen ties within the tourism sector, education and ecology, thus, the implementation of joint projects. The diplomats also discussed issues of the regional and international agenda.