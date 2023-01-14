Georgian Dream expects fall of Saakashvili's party on January 28

14 Jan. 21:25

David Matikashvili, one of the leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said today that ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party will begin to crumble on January 28, the day its new chairman is elected.

For the moment, the UNM is split into two camps - the camp of the current chairman Nika Melia and the camp of the "old guard" headed by Levan Khabeishvili.

"The National Movement will soon leave the opposition, as I do not think that it will withstand the internal high-level confrontation. After the elections, there is a real possibility that this radical group will no longer be a party. We think that there will be outflows from the UNM", Sputnik-Georgia quotes him as saying.