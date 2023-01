14 Jan. 21:45

London has recalled Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff for consultations following the execution of British citizen Alireza Akbari, who was found guilty of treason by Iran, UK’s Secretary for Foreign Affairs wrote on one of the social networks.

"Today, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in the UK and temporarily recalled the British ambassador for consultations," James Cleverly informed.