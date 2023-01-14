Vatican Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan

14 Jan. 22:00

Today, after the ceremony of presenting credentials to Pope Francis, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Vatican Ilgar Mukhtarov met with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

At the meeting, Pietro Parolin said that he would visit Azerbaijan in 2023 and asked Mukhtarov to convey greetings to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the talks, the parties expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation that has developed between Azerbaijan and the Vatican, stressed its importance for interreligious and intercivilizational dialogue.