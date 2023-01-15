Amir-Abdollahian: "We have never started to cut off ties with any country in the Muslim world"

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut on Friday, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian said they have explored the ways to promote trade, economic and tourism cooperation of the two countries.

According to Tasnim, Iran, which has premium technological capabilities, is prepared to construct the power plants that Lebanon needs within the framework of an agreement that will be finalized. A technical team from Lebanon traveled to Iran to weigh the plans for cooperation and supplying the fuel needed by Lebanon.

“We are ready to honor our commitments under that agreement with the view on strong support for Lebanon. We consider the security and progress of Lebanon as security and progress of Iran and the region,” Amirabdollahian added. “The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to strongly support the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.”

As regards the situation in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian said, “We invite all political currents of Lebanon to act to elect a president in the course of dialogue. We believe that the Lebanese political currents have the necessary experience and competence to choose a president in the shortest time.”

On the talks between Syria and Turkey, Amirabdollahian said, “We are glad about the negotiations held between the Syrian and the Turkish officials and welcome the path for negotiations and dialogue for the settlement of problems between those two countries.” He also underlined the need to strengthen the Astana format with the engagement of Syria in order to focus on stronger political solutions between Ankara and Damascus.

Pointing to the talks for rapprochement with Saudi Arabia held in Baghdad in the past months and on the sidelines of a recent summit in Jordan, Amirabdollahian said Tehran and Riyadh have agreed about the continuation of negotiations “with the purpose of normalization of relations”.

“We have never started to cut off ties with any country in the Muslim world, including Saudi Arabia. We welcome the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the reopening of embassies within the framework of the negotiations we will hold,” he said.