Media: London thinks about withdrawing from nuclear deal with Iran

15 Jan. 12:30

The UK may become the second country after the US to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran. According to The Telegraph, this option is now being considered by the British authorities as a response to the execution of British citizen Alireza Akbari in Tehran. He was convicted of treason in Iran.

At the moment, only the UK's participation in the nuclear deal is under review, but this revision may result in the state's withdrawal from the JCPOA.

According to the newspapers sources, London proceeds from the fact that in the almost five years that have passed since the withdrawal from the JCPOA, "the circumstances" of relations between Iran and European countries have "significantly changed".