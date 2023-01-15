35th day of protest action on Lachin road

15 Jan. 12:45

The protest action, held by representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, continues. Despite the cold weather, the protesters continue their action.

According to the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, who was sent to Shusha, the free passage of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supply vehicles was provided once again on the Lachin road.

Free passage of a convoy of eight peacekeepers' supply vehicles from Lachin in the direction of Khankendi was also ensured.

Let us remind you that today is the 35th day of the protest. Its participants demand that Azerbaijani experts be provided with access to gold, copper and molybdenum deposits in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers, and illegal mining of Azerbaijani minerals in these mines should be stopped.