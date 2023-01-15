Media: ATR-72 airliner crashes in Nepal, there are victims

15 Jan. 13:15

Today, an ATR-72 aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed in the city of Pokhara in Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reports.

This happened between the old and new Pokhara airport. Yeti Airlines's turboprop passenger ATR 72 flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu. There were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

According to the latest data, at least 32 people died in the crash.

"At least 32 bodies have been found at the Yeti plane crash site in Pokhara", the report said.

According to the interlocutors of The Kathmandu Post, a search and rescue operation continues at the crash site, security forces and local residents are working together to find and rescue the remaining passengers.