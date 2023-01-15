Dagestani Umar Nurmagomedov defeats his opponent by knockout for first time in UFC

15 Jan. 13:50

Last night, Dagestan MMA fighter Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Raoni Barcelos from Brazil at UFC Fight Night 217 in Las Vegas (USA).

The fight between two representatives of the lightest weight category ended with Nurmagomedov's victory by knockout in the first round. After the fight, the Dagestan athlete said that he expected to become a UFC champion by 2024, AiF-Dagestan reports.

Nurmagomedov, the first UFC knockout winner, will receive a $50,000 cash bonus for the best performance of the evening.

Let us remind you that Umar is a native of Kizilyurt, now he is 27 years old. The victory over Barcelos was his fourth in the UFC and the 16th in professional MMA. During his career, he was not defeated.