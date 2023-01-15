Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Baku due to passenger illness

15 Jan. 14:45

The crew commander of the Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Tokyo flight requested an emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers, the press service of the air harbor reports.

The Boeing 777 landed at the Baku airport today at 07:15 local time, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

After the provision of medical assistance to the passenger, it was decided to hospitalize him in one of the capital's clinics.

The plane took off from Baku to Tokyo at 09:30.