Number of poor people rises in Georgia

15 Jan. 15:30

The number of poor families in Georgia increased by 1,5% over the 11 months of 2022 and amounted to 178,5 thousand, according to materials on the website of the country's Social Service Agency.

By December 1, 2022, the total percentage of poor families living on the state benefits amounted to 16,7% of the total number of families in Georgia. At the same time, the total number of citizens living on the verge of poverty increased by 2,7% from January 1 to December 1 and amounted to about 666 thousand people. According to statistics, even in Tbilisi, every sixth family lives below the poverty line, Sputnik Georgia reports.

Among the total number of poor citizens there are 249,8 thousand minors. 64,8 thousand of them are children under 6 years old. 110,4 thousand people living on the verge of poverty are pensioners.

In Kvemo Kartli, the number of poor families is 22,8 thousand, in Imereti the number is 22,7 thousand. The smallest number of such families is in the regions of Mtskheta-Mtianeti (5,4 thousand) and in Samtskhe-Javakheti (5 thousand).

At the same time, in Shida Kartli, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Guria and Kvemo Kartli, every fifth family lives below the poverty line, and every third family is poor in the region of Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti.