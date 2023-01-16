Ilham Aliyev holds talks with UAE President in Abu Dhabi

16 Jan. 11:20

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, President Ilham Aliyev said that he highly appreciated the United Arab Emirates’ support for Azerbaijan in the discussions on the South Caucasus region held at the UN Security Council and described it as an example of friendship and brotherhood.

The presidents noted that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are peace-loving states, emphasizing their efforts to ensure peace, stability and security in the region.

During the conversation, the sides mentioned that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates maintain close cooperation in the political, economic, security and other fields, and highlighted the importance of further expanding these relations. They also underlined the importance of reciprocal visits of the two countries’ delegations at different levels in accordance with the political line defined by the heads of state.

Saying that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates has achieved important successes and significant technological advances, President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his congratulations on this occasion.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in turn, congratulated Azerbaijan on the successes and victories achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev invited President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Azerbaijan.The invitation was accepted with gratitude.