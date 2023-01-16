Uzbekistan halts power supply to Afghanistan

16 Jan. 11:40

The country’s power distributor, Da Afghanistan Bereshna Sherkat, said that the imported electricity from Uzbekistan has been disconnected due to technical issues.

DABS official Safiullah Ahmadzai said that the Afghanistan officials are negotiating with Uzbekistan officials about the reconnection of power supply to the country.

He said to address the lack of electricity in Kabul, the company has activated the Tarakhil thermal power station. “We activate thermal power stations for five and six hours at night which has a huge cost for us because our customers have electricity for one to two hours,” Ahmadzai said.

Two weeks ago, Uzbekistan extended the agreement for supplying power to Afghanistan. According to the agreement, Uzbekistan should provide 450 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan during winter which cost $100 million.

Ahmadzai said that it is not clear when the electricity will reconnect to Afghanistan.