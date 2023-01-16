UAE company to build solar power plant in Georgia

16 Jan. 12:00

Further development of the Akhali Samgori solar power plant - a joint project of the Georgian Energy Development Fund and Masdar, a renewable energy company - was discussed on Sunday by Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze, the Fund Director Jaba Khmaladze and Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

At the meeting, held within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week in the United Arab Emirates, the parties emphasised that the construction of the solar power plant, with an installed capacity of 96 MW, would help reduce Georgia’s dependence on imported energy resources and would diversify local sources of electricity supply, while also creating new jobs during both the construction and operation process.

The Georgian delegation, led by Mikautadze, has been participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week, along with up to 4,000 delegates, bringing together Heads of countries, Ministers, representatives of private sectors, experts and scientists and discussing various topics, including global cooperation to achieve sustainable development, technology, innovation and economic development.