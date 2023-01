16 Jan. 14:20

Russia's budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew 28% annually in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a government meeting shown on state television on Monday.

According to Novak, that increase amounts to 2.5 trillion Russian rubles ($36.5 billion).

The deputy PM pointed out that oil production in Russia rose 2% last year to 535 million tons, while oil exports increased 7% despite Western sanctions.