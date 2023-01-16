Russian peacekeepers' vehicles drive freely along Lachin road

16 Jan. 14:40

Peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) on the Lachin-Khankendi road close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for over a month.

Conditions were once again created for the unhindered passage of two vehicles of Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi to Lachin and in the opposite direction. Thus, today, the number of peacekeepers' vehicles driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road reached 18.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.