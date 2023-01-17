Putin and Erdogan confirm their intention to cooperate

17 Jan. 10:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin’s press service said on Monday.

"The commitment to further comprehensive development of Russian-Turkish cooperation was confirmed from both sides. Interaction in the energy sphere is among priorities, including supplies of Russian natural gas and creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also stressed significance of implementing joint energy project in the previous conversation on January 5.

"[The two leaders] discussed the functioning of the grain corridor, export of ammonia, as well as specific steps as part of the project for processing grain from Russia into flour in Turkey and its supply to African countries in need," the report says.

"The progress in implementation of Istanbul package agreements on exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and unblocking of food and fertilizer supplies from Russia was reviewed," the Kremlin said.