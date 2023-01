17 Jan. 10:20

Talks between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, scheduled for January 17 in Moscow, have been postponed by mutual consent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"By mutual agreement, the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, originally scheduled for January 17, have been postponed," TASS cited the Foreign Ministry as saying.