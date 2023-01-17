Iranian foreign minister leaves for Türkiye

17 Jan. 12:20

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian embarked on an official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday morning, heading a high-level political delegation.

Speaking to reporters before the departure, the top Iranian diplomat said he would hold talks on bilateral, regional and international issues with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, during the visit.

Amir-Abdollahian said the preliminary arrangements for the upcoming visit of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye would also be made during the visit.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially invited Raisi to visit Ankara, which will be the Iranian president's maiden visit to the country since taking office two years ago.