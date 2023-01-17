Roman-era sarcophagus uncovered in Istanbul

17 Jan. 13:20

A 2,000-year-old sarcophagus was discovered in Istanbul, Turkey. The early dwellers made the tomb carved out of stone, with markings that indicate that this was from the Rome-invaded era of the country almost two millennia ago.

According to the Hurriyet Daily News, an apartment complex in Istanbul was recently excavated, only to find an ancient burial site for a previously departed, unidentified person from the Roman Era.

A tomb was unearthed from the said apartment complex, alongside a sarcophagus that was examined by two archaeologists and an anthropologist.

Istanbul is best known for being a central figure during the reign of three powerful empires in the world-the Byzantine, Roman, and Ottoman. While not exactly a colony of these three, Istanbul was filled with ancient baths, churches, temples, and became a central commerce region for these empires.

Still, several other treasures were left in the city, especially with its overflowing culture from the presence of these global leaders during their time.