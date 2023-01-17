Health Minister says “no risk” of fresh Covid surge in Georgia

17 Jan. 13:40

There is no risk of a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases across Georgia, the country's Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said in comments that said his office was monitoring the pandemic’s global trends.

"We follow developments in the United States, China and various countries. Therefore, I can confirm there is no danger of a fresh spread of the virus. As soon as we notice any danger, the public will be informed”, the official added.

Azarashvili urged health authorities to “be careful” in their statements over risks associated with possible future waves of the virus to prevent “groundless panic” among the public.

In his comments, the Minister also called on media outlets to ensure their information about ongoing Covid trends was based on official, “legitimate” sources.