Russian and Turkmen presidents discuss practical cooperation in energy sector

17 Jan. 15:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow discussing issues of cooperation in the energy sector, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Highly appreciating the achieved level of the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership, the heads of state discussed a number of specific issues of practical cooperation in the energy sector," the press service reported.

Last June, Putin and Berdimuhamedow signed a declaration to deepen the partnership between the two countries. According to the document, the parties intend to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, including in the development of oil and gas fields. They are also working on the formation of a joint transport commission in order to increase bilateral and transit traffic, and develop logistics.