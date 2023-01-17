Russians tops among foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in 2022

17 Jan. 15:30

Russian citizens ranked first among foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) reported on Tuesday.

They bought more than 16,000 properties, which is almost twice as many as Iranians bought.

According to Turkstat, Russians purchased a total of 16,312 housing units during the year. They also led the way in December, buying 2,403 properties.

Iranian citizens purchased 8,223 apartments in Turkey last year. They are followed by residents of Iraq, who accounted for 6,241 properties.

In total, 67,490 housing units were sold to foreigners in Turkey last year, an increase of 15.2% compared to 2021. The total share of housing purchased by foreigners in 2022 was 4.5%. They bought properties mainly in Istanbul (24,953) and in Antalya (21,860). The province of Mersin, where the first Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu is being built, is third on the list (4,316).