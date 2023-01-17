Secretary of Iran’s Security Council and Putin's aid hold talks in Tehran

17 Jan. 16:15

Secretary of the Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said that growing economic cooperation between Iran and Russia show the two countries are determined to implement strategic agreements reached in the past.

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with Igor Levitin, who serves as Aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He called for accelerated efforts to execute joint economic projects between Iran and Russia within the framework of mutual agreements reached between presidents of the two countries.

The top Iranian security official also stressed the need for Iran and Russia to play complementary role in the global energy and cargo transit markets.

Shamkhani said that unilateral foreign sanctions imposed on Iran and Russia disrupt the global development process and lead to a worsening of international and regional crises.

He said Iran and Russia should seek to set up joint institutions to counter the sanctions and to activate international capacities against states that use the sanctions against other countries.

For his part, Levitin gave a report on the process of implementation of the joint projects between Iran and Russia.

Pointing to considerable capacities existing in Iran’s energy and cargo transit markets, Levitin said the Russian companies are interested in making investment in infrastructural projects in Iran. He said Iran and Russia will soon witness a major jump in their trade ties.