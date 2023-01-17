Georgia’s largest opposition force on the brink of collapse

17 Jan. 17:00

Georgia’s largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), is on the brink of collapse due to internal power struggles, the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party member Giorgi Kakhiani said.

“When one considers what dirty methods are used to fight within the party, whether it is a war of compromising evidence or hidden records, it is expected that everything will go to what we said before, that the National Movement will fall apart,” Sputnik Georgia cited the MP as saying.

The election of the chairman of the UNM will be held on January 28-30.