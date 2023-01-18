Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss Lachin corridor

18 Jan. 9:00

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov have held a phone conversation, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in connection with the Lachin road, were discussed.

"It was also emphasized that it is important to reach mutually acceptable solutions on all corresponding issues in order to resume comprehensive work on key tracks of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization on the basis of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia."