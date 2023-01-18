NATO Special Representative to visit Yerevan and Baku

18 Jan. 10:00

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia this week, NATO official said.

"This week, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, will travel to Yerevan and Baku. The visit is part of Colomina’s regular political consultations with his counterparts of these two important NATO partner countries," the official said.

According to the source, during the visit, Colomina is scheduled to exchange views with senior officials on security developments in the region and on the state of play of NATO’s partnerships with both countries.