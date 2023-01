18 Jan. 10:20

The price of Brent oil on London’s ICE rose to $87 per barrel for the first time since January 3.

As of 08:53 Moscow time, the price of Brent oil rose by 1.26% to $87 per barrel.

By 9:15 Moscow time, the price of Brent reached $87 per barrel (+1.11%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil with March delivery added 1.28% and reached $81.48 per barrel.