Peaceful protest continues on Azerbaijan's Lachin road for 38th day

18 Jan. 11:20

Peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) on Lachin-Khankendi road close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the thirty eight day,.

Despite the cold weather, the participants continue their peaceful protest. The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.

This morning five vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have passed along Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road near Shusha. Once again, conditions have been created for the passage of the Red Cross humanitarian convoy.