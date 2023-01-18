Iranian and Turkish FMs hold 2nd round of talks in Ankara

18 Jan. 11:40

The second round of talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu was held in Ankara, Turkiye.

Upon his arrival in Turkiye’s capital, the Iranian top diplomat told reporters that given the high level of relations between the two neighboring counties, follow-up of issues relating to the ties, as well as various topics, are among the subjects to be discussed on his trip to Turkiye.

Fortunately, the relations between the two countries are on the right track, he said, adding that Iran can today introduce Turkiye as one of the neighboring states that enjoys the best interactions with Iran.

Today is an opportunity for me to discuss regional issues, including West Asia, South Caucasus, and international developments, with my counterpart, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Amirabdollahian said.

Before leaving for Ankara, he addressed reporters in Tehran saying that he plans to put on the agenda the developments in West Asia and the Levant during his visit to Turkiye.

He added that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi attaches importance to neighborhood policy, as well as the Look East strategy, which seems to be of great significance in today’s world.