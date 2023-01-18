Mysterious ancient burial site containing 142 dogs discovered in Egypt

18 Jan. 12:40

A mysterious ancient burial site containing a child with 142 dogs has been discovered by archaeologists at the Faiyum Oasis necropolis in Egypt.

According to the website of the Centre for Egyptological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences (CEI RAS), archaeologists in Egypt have found a mysterious burial site. It contained the skeleton of an eight-year-old child along with 142 dogs.

This incredible discovery was made in the Faiyum necropolis. The oasis is surrounded by remains of several ancient villages located not far from the city of Crocodilopolis/Arsinoe which was dedicated to the crocodile god Sobek.

“A child of eight to nine years old was laid on top of the bodies of 142 dogs of different ages, mostly puppies (87%)”, detailed the Academy. They estimated that the burial site belongs to the Roman period and dates from somewhere between the 1st century BC and the 1st century AD.

The Heritage Daily reported that the remains of the animals were examined by zoologist Galina Belova. In her opinion, they all died at the same time. There are no signs of violence against them she added.