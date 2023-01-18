Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,478

18 Jan. 15:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,478 over the past day to 21,870,422, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

As many as 893 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,051 over the past day, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 687 over the past day.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,082 over the past day, reaching 21,288,067.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 46 over the past day to 394,529.