Lavrov: Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up

18 Jan. 15:30

The Arab world did not join the sanctions crusade against Russia despite Western pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"None of the Arab nations joined the sanctions despite unprecedented and severe pressure from the West," Lavrov noted at a press conference on the results of Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2022.

"The Arabs are our good, long-time friends. We maintain regular contact bilaterally, as well as with the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council," the top diplomat stressed. "Yesterday, I held another meeting with all ambassadors from the Arab League nations, and in May, I visited its headquarters in Cairo. I can see an understanding of our position that it’s not about Ukraine but about a struggle for a new world order between those who expect it to be based on their rules, which include the dominance of the US and its satellites, and those who want the world order to be democratic," he added.