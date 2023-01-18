Bank of Russia starts setting official rates for 9 more foreign currencies

18 Jan. 16:00

The Bank of Russia starts setting official rates of the ruble against nine more foreign currencies from January 18, the regulator said on Wednesday.

"The UEA dirham, the Thai bath, the Vietnamese dong, the Serbian dinar, the New Zealand dollar, the Georgian lari, the Indonesian rupiah, the Egyptian pound, and the Qatari rial were additionally included in the list of foreign currencies, with their official rates against the ruble set by the Bank of Russia," the Central Bank said.

Official rates of mentioned currencies against the ruble will be set by the Bank of Russia from January 18, 2023.