18 Jan. 17:00

The earthquake which recently occurred on the Turkish-Iranian border was felt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan said.

According to the center, the earthquake was recorded at 14:08 (GMT+4), 90 km south of the Nakhchivan station.

Previously, Turkish media reported the 5.7-magnitude earthquake on the Turkish-Iranian border with the epicenter situated 16 km from Iran’s Khoy city.