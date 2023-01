19 Jan. 11:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Wednesday on a working visit.

On Thursday, the Russian top diplomat is expected to attend a joint session of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries.

In addition, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik and meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.