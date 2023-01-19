European media reveal details of new EU mission in Armenia

19 Jan. 11:20

Plans are being finalized to extend and expand the EU observer mission along Armenia's borders after its mandate expires in December, POLITICO reported, citing a source.

"There was a mutual understanding with authorities in Yerevan that there is a need for a renewed presence, but the previous one was too small. Up to 100 monitors will now be deployed to the region as part of a fully-fledged Common Security and Defense Policy mission.”

According to the insider, “there are several steps that still need to be cleared before their deployment, and it will now go to the Political and Security Committee in Brussels, seeking a two-year mandate."