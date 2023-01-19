Turkey expects Armenia to be sincere

19 Jan. 11:40

Ankara hopes that Yerevan will be sincere about the normalisation process through action, not words, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere about normalisation," Cavusoglu told at an event where he met members of the Turkish American community in Washington, DC.

In his remarks at the Turkish Embassy residence, Cavusoglu recalled that Ankara has formed various mechanisms with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia on the East-West Middle Corridor.

"I hope Armenia will take part in this process, it will take sincere steps towards peace. Recently, unfortunately, we have seen backward steps towards negotiations," he said.

Cavusoglu said that during his meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, the top American diplomat told him that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also "sincere" about the normalisation process.

"But we want to see this through action, not words," he added.