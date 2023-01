19 Jan. 12:00

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation, the Armenian government press office reported.

They discussed the situation on the Lachin road, where a protest action of Azerbaijani activists has been taking place for more than a month.

Pashinyan and Blinken also considered normalizing Yerevan's relations with Baku and Ankara, as well as unblocking communications in the region.