Europe wants Iran's Guards branded terrorist group

19 Jan. 13:00

The European Parliament called for the EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, blaming the powerful force for the repression of protesters.

In a text backed by an overwhelming majority of lawmakers, the European Parliament condemned "the brutal crackdown by Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on the demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini, following her violent arrest, abuse and ill-treatment by Iran's morality police.

The European Parliament has no power to compel the EU to add the IRGC to its list, Reuters reported.

A total of 598 members of the parliament voted in favour of the amendment, while nine voted against and 31 abstained.